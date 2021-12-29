Illinois’ Viral ‘Goth House’ Can Be Yours for Just $250K
This might be a scary good deal or just a cool place to listen to Bauhaus and Joy Division.
The Illinois home known as the “goth house” is on the market and is going for $250,000, the New York Post reported.
Considering the current real estate market, that price seems pretty good for a home of this type of celebrity.
The home, which went viral on the Instagram account “Zillow Gone Wild,” is an all-black octogon-shaped home that sits on half an acre, according to New York Post.
The home in Lincoln hit the market just under two weeks ago and has two bedrooms, two baths and is just over 1,500 square feet, according to Realtor.com.
The interior of the home features nothing but black, white, and grey décor. It is something that a character like Elvira or maybe even what Catherine O’Hara’s character Delia Deetz in “Beetlejuice” would conjure up.
Realtor Seth Goodman bought the home in August for just $75,000. He told Fox 2 that he was always fascinated by the peculiar shaped home and then renovated it for potential re-sell.
Goodman didn’t seem to want to create the all-black home but it just sort of happened along the way after he installed a black roof, then wanted matching gutters, eventually went for matching siding before he possibly heard the words of Mick Jagger in his head saying, “Paint it Black.”
Goodman told Fox 2 he then went to do the interior to match the outside. It is unknown if the Rolling Stones or horror movies continued in his subconscious as a factor for his motif.
