Indian News Anchor Arrested for Allegedly Abetting Architect's Suicide 

An Indian news anchor has been charged with abetment to suicide in connection with the death of an architect and his mother, according to reports. Mumbai Police said Wednesday that the charges against Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami are connected to the deaths of Anvay Naik and his mother –– both deaths were determined a suicide, CBS News reported.

A note was found by the police that was purportedly written by Naik before he took his own life after strangling his mother at their home in Alibaug in May 2018, according to The Federal. The letter reportedly says that Naik took his life because Goswami and two others owed his wife money and refused to pay it back. Goswami denies all allegations.

If convicted, the crime carries a possible 10-year prison sentence in India. Two others were also taken into judicial custody late Wednesday night, a court order said according to CNN.

The Republic called the charges a "black day of Indian's democracy." Also in its statement, the network alleged that Goswami was physically assaulted by the police. The network added that it has paid "over 90% of the amounts" due to Naik's company over two years.

The Indian news channel showed a video of Goswami being forced into a police van by officers outside of his home in the western state of Maharashtra.

The Editors Guild of India, which represents the country's newspapers, condemned Goswami's arrest. In a statement, it asked that authorities "ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media."

Goswami has been charged in two other cases relating to allegedly inciting communal tensions and promoting hatred between religious groups. He has also denied those charges.

