Residents of Indian Village Where Kamala Harris Has Roots Perform Hindu Ritual for Democratic Victory

Residents of an Indian village where Kamala Harris’ grandfather was born performed a Hindu ritual, praying for her and Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. 2020 presidential election.

The 20-something residents of Thulasendrapuram, a village south of Chennai in southern India, gathered at a temple for the Abhishekam ritual, where they pour milk over a Hindu idol while reciting prayers, all to wish the 2020 Democratic Ticket victory.

“She is from here and we are proud of her,” a resident told Reuters. His brother, who is from a nearby town, said he plans to offer food to more than 150 people in order to seek their blessing.

Thulasendrapuram locals have been strong supporters of Harris and Biden throughout the election, having put up posters and banners in their encouragement throughout the race.

However, much of the rest of India is steadfast in their supporter for their opponent, President Donald Trump. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is often aligned with Trump on his policies, and has in the past spoken out strongly in his favor. Many observers even joked of the two leaders’ “bromance.”

RELATED STORIES

Presidential Election 2020 Results: Here’s How the US Is Voting

Senator Mitch McConnell Projected to Keep Kentucky Senate Seat for 7th Term, Beating Challenger Amy McGrath

Election Day Leaving You Stressed? Take a Look at the Puppy Cart!