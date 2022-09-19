An Indiana man was arrested after being caught driving 90 mph while impaired, with an infant on board, according to police.

Coleman Sheridan, 28, was pulled over the night of Sept. 17, after an Indiana State Police Trooper clocked him going over 90 mph, according to police.

Police said Sheridan showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests performed on scene and had a blood alcohol content of 0.9%.

Inside Sheridan's vehicle police say they found several open beer cans that still contained alcohol as well as two passengers, his girlfriend and their 1-year-old daughte.

According to police, Sheridan is currently being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail on four different charges, two level-six felonies, one level-five felony, and one class B misdemeanor.

Sheridan is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, and reckless driving.

Related Stories