This deer somehow knew a Louisiana hospital was exactly where it needed to be to seek help.

Hospital employees say it appeared to be in distress as it wandered in through the main entrance, and then climbed up the downward escalator.

Employees watched as the deer slipped on the floor, prancing to find a doctor at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

The deer was eventually held down by hospital employees, sedated, and rolled out on a stretcher. The hospital director believed the deer had internal injuries from being hit by a car nearby.

In the end, it sadly had to be euthanized.

