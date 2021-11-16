Injured Deer in Louisiana Prances Into Hospital to Get Medical Help From Staff

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:04 PM PST, November 16, 2021

The hospital director believed the deer had internal injuries from being hit by a car nearby. 

This deer somehow knew a Louisiana hospital was exactly where it needed to be to seek help.

Hospital employees say it appeared to be in distress as it wandered in through the main entrance, and then climbed up the downward escalator. 

Employees watched as the deer slipped on the floor, prancing to find a doctor at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

The deer was eventually held down by hospital employees, sedated, and rolled out on a stretcher. The hospital director believed the deer had internal injuries from being hit by a car nearby. 

In the end, it sadly had to be euthanized. 

Related Stories

Deer Makes Off With Hunter’s Rifle in Its Antlers
Woman Walking her Dog Gets Mauled by a Neighbor's Pet Deer and Survives: Police
How to Avoid Hitting a Deer on the Road
Deer Loose in Wisconsin Walmart Caught by Dedicated EmployeeAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019
Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019
1

Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019

Human Interest
Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’
Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’
2

Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’

Entertainment
Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Courtroom
Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Courtroom
3

Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Courtroom

Crime
11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'
11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'
4

11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'

Human Interest
'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon Allegations
'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon Allegations
5

'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon Allegations

Entertainment