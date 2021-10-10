Thailand has suffered heavy flooding this monsoon season.

The unrequested water has hurt many businesses, but not this eatery north of Bangkok, which may have the world’s first flood-themed restaurant.

The owner took one look at the flood and decided to stay open for business.

Diners seem to enjoy the open air and open-water experience, as more than a foot of river waves washes over their feet.

The wakes from boats even knock over some of the seats, much to everyone’s delight.

The cafe’s owner found a creative way to turn a crisis into an opportunity, telling Reuters, “Customers absolutely love the waves.” Good thing, too, as they’re hard to avoid.

One thing’s for sure: you won’t get this kind of atmosphere at an Olive Garden.

The cafe is open at high tide, with two seatings every day.

