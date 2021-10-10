Innovative Restaurant in Thailand Becomes a Flood-Themed Café After Tumultuous Monsoon Season | Inside Edition

Innovative Restaurant in Thailand Becomes a Flood-Themed Café After Tumultuous Monsoon Season

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:52 AM PDT, October 10, 2021

Diners seem to enjoy the open air and open-water experience, as more than a foot of river waves washes over their feet.

Thailand has suffered heavy flooding this monsoon season.

The unrequested water has hurt many businesses, but not this eatery north of Bangkok, which may have the world’s first flood-themed restaurant.

The owner took one look at the flood and decided to stay open for business.

Diners seem to enjoy the open air and open-water experience, as more than a foot of river waves washes over their feet.

The wakes from boats even knock over some of the seats, much to everyone’s delight.

The cafe’s owner found a creative way to turn a crisis into an opportunity, telling Reuters, “Customers absolutely love the waves.” Good thing, too, as they’re hard to avoid. 

One thing’s for sure: you won’t get this kind of atmosphere at an Olive Garden.

The cafe is open at high tide, with two seatings every day.

Related Stories

Paragliders Bring Relief to Flood Victims During Thailand's Destructive Monsoon Season
Toxic Flood Water Is Latest Danger Caused by Ida's Record Torrent Across Northeast
Tombs and Caskets in Louisiana Washed Away Following Hurricane Ida Flooding
Rescuers Use Boats, Ropes and Their Own Backs to Save People From Thailand FloodNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
1

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says

Crime
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
2

Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road

Heroes
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
3

Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say

News
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4

4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village

Human Interest
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
5

Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery

Offbeat