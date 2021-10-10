Innovative Restaurant in Thailand Becomes a Flood-Themed Café After Tumultuous Monsoon Season
Diners seem to enjoy the open air and open-water experience, as more than a foot of river waves washes over their feet.
Thailand has suffered heavy flooding this monsoon season.
The unrequested water has hurt many businesses, but not this eatery north of Bangkok, which may have the world’s first flood-themed restaurant.
The owner took one look at the flood and decided to stay open for business.
The wakes from boats even knock over some of the seats, much to everyone’s delight.
The cafe’s owner found a creative way to turn a crisis into an opportunity, telling Reuters, “Customers absolutely love the waves.” Good thing, too, as they’re hard to avoid.
One thing’s for sure: you won’t get this kind of atmosphere at an Olive Garden.
The cafe is open at high tide, with two seatings every day.
