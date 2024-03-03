Insects Headed for Apocalypse That Would Devastate Environment, Experts Say

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:16 AM PST, March 3, 2024

While most people don’t think much about them, one expert says dung beetles very important for the environment.

Kim Sheldon has an affection for the dung beetle. It’s quite fitting then that she’s an entomologist at the University of Tennessee. It’s a good thing that people like her have taken an interest in insects.

She tells CBS News she’s concerned about the effect climate change will have on the dung beetle, so she’s studying that right now.

While most people don’t think much about them, she says they’re very important for the environment.

“That's why people have described insects as the little things that run the world, because they're really that important,” she told CBS News. “Dung beetles reduce greenhouse gas emissions from things like cow pies.”

Oliver Milman, author of “The Insect Crisis,” tells CBS News, “the dung beetle we mentioned before is, um, really important disposing of waste that would otherwise carry all kinds of diseases, pathogens that would be passed between animals and humans.”

It’s not just the dung beetle. Milman says all insects are dying off in large numbers, and that spells trouble for the environment.

More than 100 thousand beekeepers have answered the call to preserve the honeybee, like Elisha Bixler of Florida.

“We rely on them for so much pollination, apples, almonds, blueberries, pumpkins, avocados, macadamia nuts,” Bixler tells CBS News.

But these experts say all insects could use some help to thrive and keep our planet healthy.

Related Stories

Family of Schizophrenic Man 'Eaten Alive by Bed Bugs' Gets $4 Million
Giant Flying Bug Found at Walmart Store Is Really 'Super-Rare' Insect
Health Officials Look Into Bizarre Bug Bites in Virginia County
Rare Broad Billed Hummingbird Decides to Call Southern California Yard Its HomeAnimals

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
1

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death

Crime
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
2

Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse

Crime
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
3

Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down

News
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
4

Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.

Crime
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
5

Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence

Crime