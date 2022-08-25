Inside Deals: Save Up to 59% — Motorized Mop, Noise Canceling Headphones, HEPA Air Purifier

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Floor Police Cordless Motorized Mop for Tile and Wood Floors — $29 (52% off)

MorningSave

This lightweight powerhouse mop has two spinning heads, and the swivel head allows it to get under furniture. You can spray your favorite cleaner onto the reusable microfiber pads or use just water.

Buy Now



2. Aukey Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones — $29 (59% off)

MorningSave

The adjustable slider and plush ear cushions create the ultimate fit. The company says these Bluetooth headphones have a powerful deep bass and 40-hour battery life.

Buy Now

3. Odec Large Room True HEPA Air Purifier — $59 (54% off)

MorningSave

The company says this purifier cleans 99.97% of indoor pollutants, like hair, lint, pollen, smoke and smog and can purify a 360 square-foot room five times an hour. It features three fan speeds, auto mode, sleep mode, energy-saving mode and child-lock mode.

Buy Now