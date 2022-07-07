Inside Deals: Save Up to 63% — Crossbody Purse, Solar Bug Zapper Lamps, Neck Fan
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Nanette Lepore Daphney Crossbody — $19 (50% off)
Available in nine colors, the pebble vegan leather bag features slots and pockets for organization, gold-tone hardware and an adjustable strap.
2. 2-Pack of Litom Solar Bug Zapper Lamps — $35 (63% off)
These quiet, waterproof bug zappers kill mosquitoes and other insects without chemicals, fumes or sprays. They’re powered by a solar panel, so no electricity or plug-in is required and can also be charged via USB if using indoors or during gloomy weather.
3. Empower Cool Breeze Flex Neck Fan — $25 (58% off)
This adjustable neck fan is the perfect summer accessory to keep you cool on the go. It’s available in black, white and aqua. Bladeless technology makes it safe, even with long hair. It runs for up to 18 hours on one charge.
