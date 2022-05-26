Inside Deals: Save Up to 69% — Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, KeySmart Locator, Cordless Stick Vacuum
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Eco Home 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Bamboo Lid — $29 (52% off)
With this versatile set, available in light pink, gray and turquoise, you can measure, mix, store and even serve food. The airtight lids keep food fresh, and the set is stackable. The bamboo lids can double as charcuterie boards.
2. KeySmart PRO with Tile Smart Location — $25 (69% off)
This is perfect for anyone who loses keys or phones. An app will display their location on a map. Your keys will play a tune so you can find them faster and you can make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent.
3. Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $129 (32% off)
This lightweight vacuum easily navigates into nooks and crannies with no strings attached, because it’s cordless. It features an extra large dust box that empties in seconds and a battery that lasts up to 35 minutes.
