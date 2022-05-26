Inside Deals: Save Up to 69% — Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, KeySmart Locator, Cordless Stick Vacuum

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:02 AM PDT, May 26, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Eco Home 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Bamboo Lid — $29 (52% off)

MorningSave

With this versatile set, available in light pink, gray and turquoise, you can measure, mix, store and even serve food. The airtight lids keep food fresh, and the set is stackable. The bamboo lids can double as charcuterie boards.

Buy Now

2. KeySmart PRO with Tile Smart Location — $25 (69% off)

MorningSave

This is perfect for anyone who loses keys or phones. An app will display their location on a map. Your keys will play a tune so you can find them faster and you can make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent.

Buy Now

3. Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $129 (32% off)

MorningSave

This lightweight vacuum easily navigates into nooks and crannies with no strings attached, because it’s cordless. It features an extra large dust box that empties in seconds and a battery that lasts up to 35 minutes.

Buy Now

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Civil War Veterans in Previously Unmarked Graves Honored Decades Later
Civil War Veterans in Previously Unmarked Graves Honored Decades Later
1

Civil War Veterans in Previously Unmarked Graves Honored Decades Later

News
26-Year-Old Georgia Woman Dies in Skydiving Accident
26-Year-Old Georgia Woman Dies in Skydiving Accident
2

26-Year-Old Georgia Woman Dies in Skydiving Accident

Human Interest
Texas School Shooter's Behavior in Months Before Massacre Concerned Those He Knew, But Was Left Unreported
Texas School Shooter's Behavior in Months Before Massacre Concerned Those He Knew, But Was Left Unreported
3

Texas School Shooter's Behavior in Months Before Massacre Concerned Those He Knew, But Was Left Unreported

News
Father of Sandy Hook Victim Calls for Action in Wake of Texas School Shooting
Father of Sandy Hook Victim Calls for Action in Wake of Texas School Shooting
4

Father of Sandy Hook Victim Calls for Action in Wake of Texas School Shooting

Politics
Pit Bull Named Chata Is Lone Survivor of Private Plane Crash That Killed 2 Pilots
Pit Bull Named Chata Is Lone Survivor of Private Plane Crash That Killed 2 Pilots
5

Pit Bull Named Chata Is Lone Survivor of Private Plane Crash That Killed 2 Pilots

Inspirational