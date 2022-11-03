Inside Deals: Save Up to 70% — Diamond Tennis Bracelet, Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes, Fleece Pants
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Diamond Muse 1.0 Carat TW Martini Link Tennis Bracelet — $149.99 (70% off)
When MorningSave recently featured Diamond Muse's 1 carat tennis bracelets on TV, they say they sold out in just a couple of hours. Now, they’re back with these, and just in time for the holidays! They're available in white gold-plated, rose gold-plated or yellow gold-plated over sterling silver.
2. 2-Pack of Philips Sonicare DailyClean 2100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrushes — $49.99 (38% off)
Philips says these gently remove up to three times as many tiny particles as a manual toothbrush, for cleaner and whiter teeth. The brushes have more than 1,000 5-star ratings online.
3. 2-Pack of Men’s Members Only Fleece Lounge Pants — $24.99 (65% off)
These ultra-cozy pants can make a perfect holiday gift for the men in your life. They're available in sizes small to extra large.
