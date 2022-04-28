Inside Deals: Save Up to 70% — Ice Cream Maker, Digital Picture Frame, Gold Moissanite Necklace or Earrings
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Cuisinart 1.5 Quart Ice Cream Maker — $59 (55% off)
Now that summer is upon us, you can make ice cream, frozen yogurt or sorbet in under 20 minutes, with no mess. Just add ingredients to the bowl, press on and the machine does the rest.
2. Vankyo WiFi Digital Picture Frame Full HD — $79 (54% off)
In addition to photos, you can add music and videos to this easy-to-set up digital frame. It features a removable stand, alarm clock, calendar and weather forecast.
3. 1.0 Carat TW Moissanite Necklace or Screw Back Stud Earrings in 14K Gold — $149 (up to 70% off)
The gems in these jewelry are incredibly shiny, durable and gorgeous. You can choose the necklace or earrings in either white or yellow gold.
Trending on Inside Edition
Why the World Seems So Set Against Amber Heard in Johnny Depp TrialEntertainment
Inside Edition Investigation Finds Some New York City Restaurants' Dishware, Cutlery Are Covered With BacteriaInvestigative
Jackpot-Winning $473.1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in ArizonaNews
Florida Deputy Scales Burning Home to Rescue Mom and Baby Trapped on BalconyHeroes
Margot Robbie Transforms Into 'Barbie' for Starring Role in Movie About the Iconic DollEntertainment