Inside Deals: Save Up to 70% — Spinner Luggage Set, Eyeshadow Palette, High-Waisted Leggings

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Isaac Mizrahi 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set in Red, Green or Black — $179.99 (56% off)

The three-piece set includes one 22-inch carry-on, one 26-inch spinner and one 29-inch spinner. Thet feature spinner wheels, top and side carry handles, a fully lined interior and a 2-inch expansion for additional capacity.



MorningSave

Buy Now

2. Laura Geller Warm & Wonderful Baked Eyeshadow Palette — $29.99 (70% off)

With 31 shades to compliment all ages and skin tones, these long-lasting, crease- and fade-proof eye shadows can make a great holiday gift!

MorningSave

Buy Now

3. Shadow Sport Fleece-Lined 7/8 High-Waisted Leggings — $19.99 (59% off)

When MorningSave recently featured these slim-fit leggings on TV, they say they were a customer favorite. Now they're back in all new colors and a fleece lining. They're available in sizes small to 3X.

MorningSave

Buy Now