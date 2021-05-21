Inside Deals: Save Up to 70% — USB Charging Station, Comforter Set and Ceramic Baking Dish
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Aduro PowerUp Flair 4 Port USB Charging Station — $19 (62% off)
This compact USB charging station charges four devices at once. It’s perfect for travel, home, and office use. It's available in pink, blue, white and black.
2. Cloth & Gable 3-Piece Reversible Down-Alternative Comforter Set — $39 (70% off)
This durable, all-season microfiber comforter is super-soft and wrinkle-resistant, and includes shams. Naturally hypo-allergenic, these comforters are ideal for sensitive skin and those with allergies. The sets come in 10 different patterns.
3. Staub Ceramics Oval Baking Dish — $25-$45 (up to 55% off)
Your food will never get dry in this dish, because the porcelain-enamel finish prevents absorption of moisture during baking. It's safe to use in the freezer, oven, broiler, microwave and dishwasher. You can choose from a 9-inch, 11-inch or 14-and-a-half-inch dish.
