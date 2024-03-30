Inside Deals: Save Up to 71% — Cookware Set, Glow Charging Station, Security Camera

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Anna De Souza, who’s sharing some inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Cuisinart 11-Piece Forever Stainless Steel Cookware Set — $99 (70% off)

Cuisinart

This 11-piece set includes two and three-quart saucepans, a three-quart saute pan, an eight-quart stockpot, eight and 10-inch skillets, and a steamer insert. Cuisinart says that the mirror-polished and riveted stainless steel with stay-cool handles is safe to use in the oven, broiler, and freezer. The company also says the Cuisinart Forever Stainless Collection is built to last a lifetime, which is why it comes with a lifetime warranty. There is a limit of three per customer.

Buy Here

2. Aduro Surge Glow Multi Charging Station — $19.99 (71% off)

Aduro

This charging station includes seven outlets and four USB ports that Aduro says can charge 11 devices at once. De Souza says to stop fighting over who gets to charge their device first or hunting for available outlets with this charging station, which also features a night light with three brightness levels for the perfect amount of illumination. It is available in black and white.

Buy Here

3. Hugolog 2K Indoor WiFi Security Camera with Pan/Tilt/Zoom — $24 (48% off)

Hugolog

De Souza says this camera tilts, pans and records videos. Hugolog says it can track motion at home from anywhere and can send alerts to users' phones in real-time. The company also says that the two-way communication with Alexa lets users hear and respond to visitors.

Buy Here