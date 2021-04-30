Inside Deals: Save Up to 71% — Cuisinart Knives, Laura Ashley Slippers and SensorPEDIC Pillows
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Cuisinart Advantage 6-Piece Ceramic-Coated Color Knife Set — $19 (71% off)
The 6-knife set includes an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife and 3.5-inch paring knife. Each professional-quality stainless steel non-stick knife comes with a matching blade guard.
2. Laura Ashley Plush Slippers — $14 (up to 53% off)
These stylish memory-foam cushioned slip-ons relieve the pressure from your feet while providing your soles with therapeutic support. They are available in sizes small to extra large, and you can choose a closed-toe style or open-toe style slipper.
3. 2-Pack of SensorPEDIC All Seasons Reversible Fiber Bed Pillows — $29 (64% off)
One side of these pillows offers a cool, breathable fabric that will help keep your body temperature cool during spring and summer nights. The other side has warm, hypoallergenic fleece for heated softness during colder nights. The plush fiber fill offers comfort and support for all sleep styles.
