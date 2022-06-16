Inside Deals: Save Up to 71% — Wireless Speaker And Charging Clock, Smartwatch Set, HEPA Air Purifier
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Lifestyle Advanced Aura Wireless Speaker and Wireless Charging Clock — $29 (71% off)
This is so much more than an alarm clock. You can also stream music through the Bluetooth speaker and charge your phone on the Qi-enabled charging pad.
2. Empower Fit Pro Smartwatch with Interchangeable Bands — $39 (70% off)
Available in four different color sets, this smartwatch will measure your body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, as well as track your steps, distance and calories burned.
3. Valkia 3M True HEPA Air Purifier for Small Rooms — $39 (70% off)
The company says the filter cleans 99.97% of indoor pollutants, like hair, fibers, pollen, smoke and smog. This quiet filter is compact, making it ideal for offices and bedrooms.
