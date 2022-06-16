Inside Deals: Save Up to 71% — Wireless Speaker And Charging Clock, Smartwatch Set, HEPA Air Purifier

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:20 AM PDT, June 16, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Lifestyle Advanced Aura Wireless Speaker and Wireless Charging Clock — $29 (71% off)

MorningSave

This is so much more than an alarm clock. You can also stream music through the Bluetooth speaker and charge your phone on the Qi-enabled charging pad.

Buy Now

2. Empower Fit Pro Smartwatch with Interchangeable Bands — $39 (70% off)

MorningSave

Available in four different color sets, this smartwatch will measure your body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, as well as track your steps, distance and calories burned. 

Buy Now

3. Valkia 3M True HEPA Air Purifier for Small Rooms — $39 (70% off)

MorningSave

The company says the filter cleans 99.97% of indoor pollutants, like hair, fibers, pollen, smoke and smog. This quiet filter is compact, making it ideal for offices and bedrooms.

Buy Now

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate by 0.75 % in Historic Bid to Battle Inflation
Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate by 0.75 % in Historic Bid to Battle Inflation
1

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate by 0.75 % in Historic Bid to Battle Inflation

News
Video Shows Capitol Rioter Taking Photos on Congressman's Tour Day Before Assault, House Panel Says
Video Shows Capitol Rioter Taking Photos on Congressman's Tour Day Before Assault, House Panel Says
2

Video Shows Capitol Rioter Taking Photos on Congressman's Tour Day Before Assault, House Panel Says

Politics
National Juneteenth Museum in Texas Will Be Torn Down and Reborn as 50,000-Square-Foot Freedom Center
National Juneteenth Museum in Texas Will Be Torn Down and Reborn as 50,000-Square-Foot Freedom Center
3

National Juneteenth Museum in Texas Will Be Torn Down and Reborn as 50,000-Square-Foot Freedom Center

Inspirational
Minnesota Woman With Rare Ear Condition Can Hear Inside Her Body: 'Sounds Will Make Me Dizzy'
Minnesota Woman With Rare Ear Condition Can Hear Inside Her Body: 'Sounds Will Make Me Dizzy'
4

Minnesota Woman With Rare Ear Condition Can Hear Inside Her Body: 'Sounds Will Make Me Dizzy'

Health
Gas Station Manager Fired Over Costly Mistake That Sold Gas for 69 Cents Per Gallon
Gas Station Manager Fired Over Costly Mistake That Sold Gas for 69 Cents Per Gallon
5

Gas Station Manager Fired Over Costly Mistake That Sold Gas for 69 Cents Per Gallon

News