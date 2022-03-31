Inside Deals: Save Up to 72% — Kitchen Mat, Sunrise Alarm Clock, 2-Pocket Leggings

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. J&V Textiles Oversized Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat — $35 (56% off)

This oversized mat measures 20” by 39” and has padding that gives some relief to your tired feet, back and legs while you work in the kitchen. It's water, stain and oil-resistant, so it’s easy to maintain and clean.



2. HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock Wake-Up Light — $29 (52% off)

This alarm clock mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally. It features a soothing red-tinted light that gradually increases before your preset wake-up time until your room is filled with bright yellow light. The alarm clock can also be used as a bedside lamp or night light and has seven soothing sounds and a radio option you can wake up to.

3. Shadow Sport 7/8 High Waisted 2 Pocket Leggings — $19 (72% off)

These breathable, slim-fit athleisure leggings are the perfect addition to your closet. They’re great for the gym, running errands or just lounging at home. They're high-waisted, feature two pockets and come in sizes small through extra large.



