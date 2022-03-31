Inside Deals: Save Up to 72% — Kitchen Mat, Sunrise Alarm Clock, 2-Pocket Leggings
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. J&V Textiles Oversized Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat — $35 (56% off)
This oversized mat measures 20” by 39” and has padding that gives some relief to your tired feet, back and legs while you work in the kitchen. It's water, stain and oil-resistant, so it’s easy to maintain and clean.
Buy Now
2. HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock Wake-Up Light — $29 (52% off)
This alarm clock mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally. It features a soothing red-tinted light that gradually increases before your preset wake-up time until your room is filled with bright yellow light. The alarm clock can also be used as a bedside lamp or night light and has seven soothing sounds and a radio option you can wake up to.
3. Shadow Sport 7/8 High Waisted 2 Pocket Leggings — $19 (72% off)
These breathable, slim-fit athleisure leggings are the perfect addition to your closet. They’re great for the gym, running errands or just lounging at home. They're high-waisted, feature two pockets and come in sizes small through extra large.
Buy Now
Trending on Inside Edition
Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding ReceptionCrime
Women With Alopecia Say They Felt Jada’s Pain Over Chris Rock's Joke at the OscarsHuman Interest
Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: OfficialsHuman Interest
Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film SetsEntertainment
Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to LeaveEntertainment