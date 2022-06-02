Inside Deals: Save Up to 74% — Air Fryer Oven, Wireless Earbuds, Electric Toothbrush Set
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. GoWISE USA 12.7 Quart Deluxe Air Fryer Oven with 10 Accessories — $79 (67% off)
You can roast a rotisserie chicken, dehydrate healthy snacks, make a steak, reheat leftover pizza and much more with this item, available in black, red or white. It has a glass door to check your cooking progress. The brand is always one of MorningSave’s top-sellers.
2. Lifestyle Advanced Airstream Elite True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case — $19 (73% off)
These are a quality alternative to pricier wireless earbuds. They're waterproof and the charging case delivers four recharges for 12 total hours of playtime. They’re available in five different colors.
3. AquaSonic Limited Series Ultrasonic Whitening Electric Toothbrush Set — $39 (74% off)
This deal includes one toothbrush, eight brush heads, one wireless charging stand, a travel case and a tongue scraper. The company says the toothbrush removes up to 10 times more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush. It comes in black, white or silver.
