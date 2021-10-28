Inside Deals: Save Up to 74% — Cuisinart Knife Set, Percussion Massager, Weighted Blanket
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Cuisinart Advantage 5-Piece Ceramic-Coated Color Knife Set — $19 (71% off)
These knives suit all your slicing and dicing jobs in the kitchen, and they feature Cuisinart's lifetime warranty. The color-coded design helps you keep tabs on what you’re cutting to avoid cross-contamination.
2. FineLife Compact Deep Tissue Percussion Massager — $39 (61% off)
You can use this small, but mighty rechargeable massage gun for soothing muscle relief before or after you work out. High-end massagers like this can be pricey, but MorningSave worked out an exclusive deal — you won't see this low price anywhere else!
3. Great Bay Home 15-Pound Reversible Weighted Blanket — $39 (74% off)
This blanket will give you that cozy, tucked-in feeling from the weight of thousands of tiny glass beads. It can be used alone or with a duvet cover, and it's fade and spill resistant.
Trending on Inside Edition
Video of California Teen Allegedly Being Sexually Assaulted in a Bathroom Circulates OnlineCrime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a VetAnimals
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as GaySports
Mom, Boyfriend Arrested at Library Allegedly Reading Stories on Themselves After Boy Murdered, Kids AbandonedCrime
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the VaccineHealth