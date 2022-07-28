Inside Deals: Save Up to 74% — Digital Lock Box, Laura Mercier Lipsticks, Wearable Bluetooth Speaker

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Tacklife Small Lock Box with Digital Keypad — $39 (51% off)

MorningSave

Protect important documents, jewelry, money, keepsakes and more. The lock box features a keyed and digital lock entry and four mounting bolts for a secure installation.

Buy Now

2. 3-Pack of Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Lipsticks — $29 (72% off)

MorningSave

Laura Mercier is known for quality, and these lipsticks are no exception! The formula lasts up to six hours without transferring, drying, fading or smudging.​ The deal includes three stunning shades that complement any skin tone.

Buy Now



3. JVC Wearable Speaker with Bluetooth Transmitter — $39 (74% off)

MorningSave

Listen to music, take calls and even connect to your TV audio without lifting a finger or covering your ears. Whether out by the pool or taking the dog for a walk, this speaker is water-resistant and comfortable. It has up to 15 hours of battery life.

Buy Now