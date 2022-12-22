Inside Deals: Save Up to 75% - Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Sealer, Luxury Beanies
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Roidmi S1 Cordless Bagless 120 Air Watts Stick Vacuum Cleaner— $139.99 (65% off)
At less than three-and-a-half pounds, this vacuum is comfortable in your hands and easy to maneuver, MorningSave says. It also includes multiple attachments and a charging mount. Quantities are extremely limited, though, so you'll want to act fast.
2. Anova Precision Port Handheld Vacuum Sealer With 20 Bags — $29.99 (61% off)
This vacuum sealer removes and blocks oxygen from storage bags, keeping your food fresher for longer, which can mean no more throwing away food that wasn't properly stored. Plus, you can portion meals into the bags, making dinner ready-to-go.
3. Three-Pack of Acesori Premium Knit Beanies — $14.99 (75% off)
These are one of MorningSave's bestsellers and a customer favorite, the company says, noting it has sold over 10,000 sets. The Premium knit cap features a faux fur pompom on select sets, and comes in three different colors.
