Inside Deals: Save Up to 75% - Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Sealer, Luxury Beanies

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Roidmi S1 Cordless Bagless 120 Air Watts Stick Vacuum Cleaner— $139.99 (65% off)

Roidmi

At less than three-and-a-half pounds, this vacuum is comfortable in your hands and easy to maneuver, MorningSave says. It also includes multiple attachments and a charging mount. Quantities are extremely limited, though, so you'll want to act fast.

Buy Now

2. Anova Precision Port Handheld Vacuum Sealer With 20 Bags — $29.99 (61% off)

Anova

This vacuum sealer removes and blocks oxygen from storage bags, keeping your food fresher for longer, which can mean no more throwing away food that wasn't properly stored. Plus, you can portion meals into the bags, making dinner ready-to-go.

Buy Now

3. Three-Pack of Acesori Premium Knit Beanies — $14.99 (75% off)

Acesori

These are one of MorningSave's bestsellers and a customer favorite, the company says, noting it has sold over 10,000 sets. The Premium knit cap features a faux fur pompom on select sets, and comes in three different colors.

Buy Now