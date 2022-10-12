Inside Deals: Save Up to 75% — Diamond Earrings or Necklace, Charging Station, 6-Piece Sheet Set

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Brilliant Diamonds 1/10 Carat TW Diamond Halo Cushion Earrings or Pendant Necklace — $49.99 (up to 75% off)

MorningSave

Why not celebrate the holidays a little early this year and treat yourself to some dazzle? Each cushion-shaped piece is centered with a square diamond cluster, surrounded by a diamond halo.

Buy Now — Earrings

Buy Now — Necklace

2. Lifestyle Advanced Trio Powerhouse Charging Station with Alarm Clock — $29.99 (70% off)

MorningSave

This is not only a time teller but a space saver that can charge your phone, watch and earbuds at the same time.

Buy Now

3. Hotel New York 6-Piece Dobby Stripe Sheet Set — $29.99 (up to 70% off)

MorningSave

These striped sheets are made of microfiber fabric for a smooth, luxurious feel. They're available in twin, full, queen and king.

Buy Now