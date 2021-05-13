Inside Deals: Save Up to 75% — Sweat-Resistant Headphones, Heated Foot Massager and 4-Pack Sonic Toothbrushes
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. JVC Sweat Resistant Wireless Sport-Clip Headphones — $10 (75% off)
These Bluetooth headphones come in blue or black and feature an ear clip design, ensuring they won't fall out while you are running. You'll get four hours of use on a single charge.
2. Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager — $59 (55% off)
After you're done working out, soothe your feet with the Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager with a 1-year warranty. Miko says the compact massager’s heat improves circulation, while its massage nodes release tension, relieving sore feet. Toe-touch controls help you find your perfect heat and pressure settings.
3. 4-Pack of Pop Sonic Go Sonic Toothbrushes — $20 (75% off)
At only 7 inches tall, this powerful sonic toothbrush features two speeds and a 2-minute timer. Each 4-pack comes with four stylish designs, four brush heads and four AAA batteries.
Trending on Inside Edition
Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the CityCrime
Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists SayCrime
Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on CameraAnimals
The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the LotteryOffbeat
Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding AccidentNews