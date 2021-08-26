Inside Deals: Save Up to 75% — Water Flosser, Foldable Bluetooth Headphones, 6-Piece Sheet Set

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Pop Sonic Typhoon Water Flosser — $25 (75% off)

The company says this water flosser, a MorningSave.com customer favorite, will remove food and plaque more effectively than string floss. If you loved the Pop Sonic toothbrushes featured in May, you’re going to love this too!

2. Aduro KeyNote Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — $19 (73% off)

These headphones have a built-in microphone and a soft, memory-foam and leather padded headband. The foldable design makes them extra portable. They’re available in black with gold accents or white with silver accents.

3. Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Ultra Soft Sheet Set — $29-$39 (up to 72% off)

These sheets are perfect for hot sleepers. The company says the fabric pulls moisture away from your skin to keep your body cooler and drier. The wrinkle-resistant soft sheets are available in sizes full, queen and king.