Inside Deals: Save Up to 76% — Evaporative Humidifier, Phone and Tablet Stands, Crossbody Purse

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Optimus 2.0 Gallon Cool Mist Evaporative Humidifier — $29 (59% off)

MorningSave

This humidifier will moisturize your home and skin. The control knob lets you easily control the output level. The unit is whisper-quiet, allowing for a restful sleep or an undisturbed work environment.

Buy Now

2. 2-Pack of Adjustable Height Phone & Tablet Stands — $24 (76% off)

MorningSave

These stands are perfect for making TikTok videos and attending FaceTime calls, Zoom meetings and virtual exercise classes. Simply place your phone or tablet in the slot and adjust for a hands-free experience. The stands rotate 360 degrees and are compatible with most cell phones and tablets.

Buy Now

3. Nanette Lepore Halsey Multi-Section Crossbody — $22 (72% off)

MorningSave

This pebble vegan crossbody with gold-tone hardware is perfect for shopping, sports games, work and more. The bag features three compartments, interior pockets and an adjustable strap.

Buy Now