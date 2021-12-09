Inside Deals: Save Up to 77% — Stand Mixer-Blender, Smokeless Indoor Grill, Heated Puffer Jacket

By IE Staff
December 9, 2021

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
 
1. Nurxiovo 3-in-1 Tilt Head 6.5-Qt Stand Mixer with Blender & Attachments — $89 (Save 51%)

This gadget combines three appliances in one and can really do it all, from mixing dough to squeezing orange juice. It comes with a dough hook, beater, whisk and a 6.5-quart stainless steel bowl. And because it’s three appliances in one, you're going to save tons of counter space.

2. Kalorik Smokeless Electric Indoor Grill — $39 (Save 61%)

The outdoor summer grill season may be over, but now you can grill indoors without any mess or smoke. The grill plate is dishwasher-safe. The limited quantity will go fast!

3. Caldo-X Insulated Puffer Jacket with Heating Panels — $59 (Save 77%)

This jacket, available in black or navy, practically flew off of our shelves last season. These lightweight jackets with detachable hoods feature heat panels in the back, collar and two front pockets, and the company says heating lasts up to eight hours. The power bank charger is not included.

