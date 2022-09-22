Inside Deals: Save Up to 78% — Handbag Set, Flatware Set, Maidenform Shapewear
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Malibu Skye 3-in-1 Handbag Set — $39.99 (73% off)
Available in three different colors, these chic bags are made from vegan faux leather and feature a soft, distressed texture.
2. Pfaltzgraff Southport 45-Piece Flatware Set — $49.99 (58% off)
This contemporary set offers service for eight, plus some other utensils, like a butter knife and a sugar spoon. It's constructed from superior quality 18/0 stainless steel and features a mirror finish.
3. 3-Pack Of Maidenform Flexees Smoothing Shaper — $19.99 (78% off)
These moisture-wicking shapers give generous coverage while remaining seamless under clothes. They are available in black and nude in sizes small to triple XL.
