Inside Deals: Save Up to 78% — Handbag Set, Flatware Set, Maidenform Shapewear

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:41 PM PDT, September 22, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Malibu Skye 3-in-1 Handbag Set — $39.99 (73% off)

MorningSave

Available in three different colors, these chic bags are made from vegan faux leather and feature a soft, distressed texture.

Buy Now

2. Pfaltzgraff Southport 45-Piece Flatware Set — $49.99 (58% off)

MorningSave

This contemporary set offers service for eight, plus some other utensils, like a butter knife and a sugar spoon. It's constructed from superior quality 18/0 stainless steel and features a mirror finish.

Buy Now

3. 3-Pack Of Maidenform Flexees Smoothing Shaper — $19.99 (78% off)

MorningSave

These moisture-wicking shapers give generous coverage while remaining seamless under clothes. They are available in black and nude in sizes small to triple XL.

Buy Now

Trending on Inside Edition

Texas Man Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Dad Whose Toddler Was Found Dead in Stolen Car
Texas Man Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Dad Whose Toddler Was Found Dead in Stolen Car
1

Texas Man Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Dad Whose Toddler Was Found Dead in Stolen Car

Crime
Thieves Burglarize Nashville Bachelorette Parties' Rentals While They're Out Celebrating
Thieves Burglarize Nashville Bachelorette Parties' Rentals While They're Out Celebrating
2

Thieves Burglarize Nashville Bachelorette Parties' Rentals While They're Out Celebrating

Crime
An Apartment Explosion in Chicago Left 8 Injured, 3 of Which Are in Critical Condition
An Apartment Explosion in Chicago Left 8 Injured, 3 of Which Are in Critical Condition
3

An Apartment Explosion in Chicago Left 8 Injured, 3 of Which Are in Critical Condition

Human Interest
Aunt Charged With Attempted Murder After Cops Say She Pushed Nephew, 3, Into Water Off Chicago Pier: Reports
Aunt Charged With Attempted Murder After Cops Say She Pushed Nephew, 3, Into Water Off Chicago Pier: Reports
4

Aunt Charged With Attempted Murder After Cops Say She Pushed Nephew, 3, Into Water Off Chicago Pier: Reports

Crime
As Inflation Soars, More Americans Racking Up Credit Card Debt
As Inflation Soars, More Americans Racking Up Credit Card Debt
5

As Inflation Soars, More Americans Racking Up Credit Card Debt

News