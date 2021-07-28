Inside Deals: Save Up to 79% — Swivel Mop and Sweeper, Charging Station, Calf and Foot Massager

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Tiasablu 3-in-1 All Purpose Swivel Mop and Floor Sweeper — $19 (79% off)

MorningSave

This deal comes with one mop, one bucket and four reusable, machine-washable mop pads that easily pick up dirt, grime, spills, and animal hair on virtually all types of flooring. It can be used to mop, sweep or dust and won’t scratch surfaces.

2. Aduro Surge Duo Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station — $20 (60% off)

MorningSave

The charging station allows you to charge multiple devices at once with two outlets and two USB ports. The USB ports have built-in SmartCharge so they will automatically detect what device is being connected and give out the optimal charging output.

3. LifePro Radiate Calf and Foot Massager — $75 (50% off)

MorningSave

This compression massager has six massage modes, three heat levels and three intensity levels to relieve sore calves and feet. It folds to a compact size and includes a carrying bag so you can take it on-the-go.

