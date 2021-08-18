Inside Deals: Save Up to 80% — Cuisinart Knife Block Set, Cordless Tile Scrubber, Gold-Plated Initial Necklace | Inside Edition

Inside Deals: Save Up to 80% — Cuisinart Knife Block Set, Cordless Tile Scrubber, Gold-Plated Initial Necklace

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:05 AM PDT, August 18, 2021

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Cuisinart 10-Piece Stainless Steel Hammered Knife Block Set — $55 (57% off)

MorningSave

These knives are perfect for preparing your favorite recipes for your family. The stylish knife block complements any kitchen and has a 4.3-star rating on MorningSave.com, making it a customer favorite.

2. Turbo Scrub 360 Cordless Tile Scrubber — $22 (45% off)

MorningSave

This lightweight scrubber gets in those hard to reach places in the bathroom, stovetops, patio furniture, and even tires. 

3. Savvy Cie 18K Gold Plated Extra Large Initial Necklaces — $20 (80% off)

MorningSave

These 18K gold-plated necklaces, featuring a 1-inch initial, are a great statement piece to show some love for yourself or your significant other. MorningSave says its customers have purchased nearly 6,000 units, making it one of their top sellers.

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

11-Year-Old Vows to Walk 210 Miles Across England to Push Lawmakers to Make Changes Regarding Climate Change
11-Year-Old Vows to Walk 210 Miles Across England to Push Lawmakers to Make Changes Regarding Climate Change
1

11-Year-Old Vows to Walk 210 Miles Across England to Push Lawmakers to Make Changes Regarding Climate Change

Inspirational
Nashville Woman Offers Free Hair Braiding for Kids Returning to School
Nashville Woman Offers Free Hair Braiding for Kids Returning to School
2

Nashville Woman Offers Free Hair Braiding for Kids Returning to School

Inspirational
Malala Yousafzai Advocates for Countries to Open Their Borders for Afghan Refugees
Malala Yousafzai Advocates for Countries to Open Their Borders for Afghan Refugees
3

Malala Yousafzai Advocates for Countries to Open Their Borders for Afghan Refugees

Politics
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
4

Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops

Crime
7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again
7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again
5

7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again

Crime