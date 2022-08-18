Inside Deals: Save Up to 80% — Hot Styler Brush, Smart Scale, Jump Starter Kit
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Cortex Beauty Beyond 3-in-1 Hot Air Styler Brush — $49 (80% off)
Available in two different colors, the blow dryer provides a gentle dry, the curly brush creates loose curls, and the smoothing brush straightens hair while taming flyaways and reducing frizz.
2. Vanity Planet Formfit+ Bluetooth Body Analyzer Smart Scale — $39 (77% off)
This goes beyond a standard scale, measuring 13 body metrics, including weight, body fat, muscle mass, bone mass and metabolic age.
3. Tacklife 800 Amp 18000mAh Portable Jump Starter — $39 (51% off)
The company says this will start dead batteries in seconds, and up to 30 times in a single charge. It also features a compass, phone charger and an LED emergency light. It's suitable for cars, trucks, motorcycles and vans.
