Inside Deals: Save Up to 80% — Nonstick Cookware Set, Glass Set, Shapewear

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:04 PM PDT, June 1, 2023

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Anna De Souza, who’s sharing some inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Cuisinart 15-Piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set — $159.99 (58% off)

Cuisinart

The stainless-steel handles are designed to stay cool, while the nonstick cooking surface releases food easily, says Cuisinart. Plus, the hard-anodized construction heats quickly and spreads heat evenly with these pieces, which come with a lifetime warranty.

Buy Here

2. Antoni Barcelona Glass Two-Piece Gift Box Set — $15 (80% off)

Antoni Barcelona

This deal includes two beautiful, hand-blown, hand-painted glasses in a gift box. There is a variety of colors and styles to choose from, and no two glasses are the same in this collection, which is inspired by Spanish stained-glass windows.

Buy Here

3. Three-Pack of Maidenform Flexees Smoothing Shaper with Cool Comfort — $19.99 (78% off)

Maidenform

These shapers are seamless under clothes, the Cool Comfort fabric helps wick moisture, they are available in sizes small to 2XL and come in black or nude. DeSouza says Maidenform Shapers have long been a customer favorite on Morning Save's site and sell out fast. 

Buy Here

Trending on Inside Edition

Some Fear High School Baseball Star Who Vanished After Going Overboard on Sunset Cruise Was Attacked by Shark
Some Fear High School Baseball Star Who Vanished After Going Overboard on Sunset Cruise Was Attacked by Shark
1

Some Fear High School Baseball Star Who Vanished After Going Overboard on Sunset Cruise Was Attacked by Shark

Human Interest
Former Sheriff's Deputy Sentenced for Killing 'Extramarital' Girlfriend Who Insulted 'Size of His Manhood': DA
Former Sheriff's Deputy Sentenced for Killing 'Extramarital' Girlfriend Who Insulted 'Size of His Manhood': DA
2

Former Sheriff's Deputy Sentenced for Killing 'Extramarital' Girlfriend Who Insulted 'Size of His Manhood': DA

Crime
New Mom Survives After Contracting Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria Days After Giving Birth
New Mom Survives After Contracting Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria Days After Giving Birth
3

New Mom Survives After Contracting Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria Days After Giving Birth

Health
After Getting Shot in the Head for Ringing Wrong Doorbell, Ralph Yarl Walks for Brain Injury Awareness
After Getting Shot in the Head for Ringing Wrong Doorbell, Ralph Yarl Walks for Brain Injury Awareness
4

After Getting Shot in the Head for Ringing Wrong Doorbell, Ralph Yarl Walks for Brain Injury Awareness

News
5