Inside Deals: Save Up to 80% — Nonstick Cookware Set, Glass Set, Shapewear

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Anna De Souza, who’s sharing some inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Cuisinart 15-Piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set — $159.99 (58% off)

The stainless-steel handles are designed to stay cool, while the nonstick cooking surface releases food easily, says Cuisinart. Plus, the hard-anodized construction heats quickly and spreads heat evenly with these pieces, which come with a lifetime warranty.

Buy Here

2. Antoni Barcelona Glass Two-Piece Gift Box Set — $15 (80% off)

This deal includes two beautiful, hand-blown, hand-painted glasses in a gift box. There is a variety of colors and styles to choose from, and no two glasses are the same in this collection, which is inspired by Spanish stained-glass windows.

Buy Here

3. Three-Pack of Maidenform Flexees Smoothing Shaper with Cool Comfort — $19.99 (78% off)

These shapers are seamless under clothes, the Cool Comfort fabric helps wick moisture, they are available in sizes small to 2XL and come in black or nude. DeSouza says Maidenform Shapers have long been a customer favorite on Morning Save's site and sell out fast.

Buy Here