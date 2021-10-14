Inside Deals: Save Up to 81% — Assorted Single Serve Coffee, Round Smartwatch, Smart Alarm Clock
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Harry & David Assorted Pack 72-Count Single Serve Coffee — $25 (55% off)
These are compatible Keurig K-Cup brewers and available in three flavorful assortments: dessert coffee, fall seasonal coffee and specialty coffee. Harry & David uses only 100% Arabica coffee beans, grown and harvested by hand on small estates around the world.
2. TouchTime Full Screen Round Smartwatch — $39 (81% off)
This waterproof smart watch will track your steps, distance and calories. The health monitor will track your heart rate, sleep and blood oxygen, and the round face allows you to dress the watch up.
3. Tech Theory by Aduro Smartclock & Sunrise Alarm Clock — $39 (74% off)
This alarm clock mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally. It features a soothing red-tinted light that gradually increases before your preset wake up time until your room is filled with bright yellow light. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Smart Assistant.
