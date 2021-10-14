Inside Deals: Save Up to 81% — Assorted Single Serve Coffee, Round Smartwatch, Smart Alarm Clock | Inside Edition

Inside Deals: Save Up to 81% — Assorted Single Serve Coffee, Round Smartwatch, Smart Alarm Clock

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:47 AM PDT, October 14, 2021

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Harry & David Assorted Pack 72-Count Single Serve Coffee — $25 (55% off)

MorningSave

These are compatible Keurig K-Cup brewers and available in three flavorful assortments: dessert coffee, fall seasonal coffee and specialty coffee. Harry & David uses only 100% Arabica coffee beans, grown and harvested by hand on small estates around the world. 

Buy Now 

2. TouchTime Full Screen Round Smartwatch — $39 (81% off)
 

MorningSave

This waterproof smart watch will track your steps, distance and calories. The health monitor will track your heart rate, sleep and blood oxygen, and the round face allows you to dress the watch up.

Buy Now

3. Tech Theory by Aduro Smartclock & Sunrise Alarm Clock — $39 (74% off)
 

MorningSave

This alarm clock mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally. It features a soothing red-tinted light that gradually increases before your preset wake up time until your room is filled with bright yellow light. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Smart Assistant.

Buy Now 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
1

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home

Heroes
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
2

Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton

Offbeat
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
3

Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner

Crime
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
4

City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms

Animals
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
5

Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed

Animals