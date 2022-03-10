Inside Deals: Save Up to 81% — Betsey Johnson Duffle Bag, Noise-Canceling Headphones, Vibration Machine
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Betsey Johnson Rolling Duffle Bag — $39 (61% off)
This stylish, lightweight bag is perfect for big vacations and weekend getaways as it's designed to fit in most overhead bins. It comes in five different patterns and features a push-button handle, large zipper main compartment and smooth-rolling wheels. The Betsey Johnson brand can be found in major retail stores.
2. Kove Audio Solitude Active Noise Canceling Headphones — $39 (81% off)
These high-quality, Bluetooth headphones have noise cancellation to silence ambient noise. They feature an adjustable headband slider, memory foam ear cushions and a foldable design for portability.
3. Lifepro Vitalize Plus Heated Foot Massager & Vibration Machine — $79 (74% off)
This heated massager with 20 speeds and five preset modes will soothe your feet after a long day of standing or walking. The vibrations provide relief to your tired toes, feet, ankles and legs.
