Inside Deals: Save Up to 81% — Ionic Hair Dryer, Gel Eye Mask, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Martino by Martino Cartier Haute Stuff Turbo Pro Ionic Dryer — $29 (81% off)

This dryer features three temperatures for thick, medium and fine hair types and two speeds. The model was made for a limited run, and MorningSave purchased the remainder in a closeout deal!

2. HoMedics Hot & Cold Gel Eye Mask — $15 (61% off)

For ultimate relaxation, choose between three soothing heat levels or use the removable cold gel pad out of the freezer. The ultra plush mask is comfortable and compact — perfect to use at home, in the office or while traveling.

3. Tacklife S10 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With Mop, WiFi and Lidar Navigation — $129 (57%)

This vacuum is compatible with Google Home and Alexa, and it can vacuum multiple surfaces and even mop hard floors.

