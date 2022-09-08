Inside Deals: Save Up to 81% — Ionic Hair Dryer, Gel Eye Mask, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Martino by Martino Cartier Haute Stuff Turbo Pro Ionic Dryer — $29 (81% off)
This dryer features three temperatures for thick, medium and fine hair types and two speeds. The model was made for a limited run, and MorningSave purchased the remainder in a closeout deal!
2. HoMedics Hot & Cold Gel Eye Mask — $15 (61% off)
For ultimate relaxation, choose between three soothing heat levels or use the removable cold gel pad out of the freezer. The ultra plush mask is comfortable and compact — perfect to use at home, in the office or while traveling.
3. Tacklife S10 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With Mop, WiFi and Lidar Navigation — $129 (57%)
This vacuum is compatible with Google Home and Alexa, and it can vacuum multiple surfaces and even mop hard floors.
Trending on Inside Edition
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Everything to Know About the Death of Britain's Longest-Reigning MonarchRoyals
Local Politician Held on Suspicion of Murdering Las Vegas Reporter Who Covered His Alleged Misdeeds in OfficeCrime
North Carolina School Baptizes 100 Kids Without Parental Permission: ReportsOffbeat
Self-Identifying White Supremacist Who Said He Joined the Army to Kill Black Is Discharged, Charged by DOJCrime
Queen Elizabeth II, Longest-Lived and Longest Reigning British Monarch in History, Dead at 96Royals