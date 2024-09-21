Inside Deals: Save Up to 82% — Shark Stick Vacuum, Rachel Zoe Homeware, Vornado Desktop Fan

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:07 AM PDT, September 21, 2024

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Anna De Souza, who’s sharing some inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Shark Wandvac System Ultra-Lightweight Powerful Cordless 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum — $99.99 (50% off)

Shark

De Souza says this lightweight vacuum from one of the most trusted names in household appliances features extra strong suction power for a deep clean and can easily go from cleaning floors to capturing crumbs in the car or dust bunnies up above. De Souza also says that this vacuum has mostly five-star reviews online.                                                                                                             

Buy Here

2. Two-Pack of Luxe By Rachel Zoe Flameless Mercury Glass Hurricanes — $19.99 (82% off)

Rachel Zoe

De Souza says these glass hurricanes with flameless candles look great on a coffee table or mantle thanks to the mercury glass and candles emitting a warm glow. The deal includes two hurricanes with two candles and a remote. These are available in gold and bordeaux.

 Buy Here

3. Two-Pack of Sharper Image by Vornado AXIS 12 Airbar USB Desktop Fans — $24.99  (58% off)

Sharper Image

Sharper Image says this slim desktop tower fan becomes a low-profile horizontal Airbar™ in seconds without tools or extra parts. The company also says it features a 360-degree pivoting head, three speed controls and an energy-efficient motor.

Buy Here

Trending on Inside Edition

Florida Teen Murdered Mom by Stabbing Her in Neck Months After Killing Dad by Shooting Him in Head, Say Police
Florida Teen Murdered Mom by Stabbing Her in Neck Months After Killing Dad by Shooting Him in Head, Say Police
1

Florida Teen Murdered Mom by Stabbing Her in Neck Months After Killing Dad by Shooting Him in Head, Say Police

Crime
Pastor Speaks on Putting His Life Back Together After Wife's Killing, Including Forgiving Those Responsible
Pastor Speaks on Putting His Life Back Together After Wife's Killing, Including Forgiving Those Responsible
2

Pastor Speaks on Putting His Life Back Together After Wife's Killing, Including Forgiving Those Responsible

Crime
Denver SWAT Team Sgt. Justin Dodge Stages Comeback Less Than a Year After Losing Leg During Nuggets Parade
Denver SWAT Team Sgt. Justin Dodge Stages Comeback Less Than a Year After Losing Leg During Nuggets Parade
3

Denver SWAT Team Sgt. Justin Dodge Stages Comeback Less Than a Year After Losing Leg During Nuggets Parade

Human Interest
Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
4

Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years

Crime
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
5

Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial

News
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
6

Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family

News
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
7

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
8

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News