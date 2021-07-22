Inside Deals: Save Up to 82% — Smartwatch, Digital Scale, Neck Pillow and Electric Massager | Inside Edition

Inside Deals: Save Up to 82% — Smartwatch, Digital Scale, Neck Pillow and Electric Massager

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:42 AM PDT, July 22, 2021
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

Morning Save

1. Remarkable GoodZ Chrono-Max Smartwatch — $39 (82% off)

MorningSave

The all-in-one water-resistant smartwatch and fitness tracker monitors your steps, distance and calories, while its health monitor tracks heart rate, sleep, blood pressure and blood oxygen. It also comes in four different colors!

2. Vanity Planet Work It Digital Scale & Body Analyzer — $39 (73% off)

MorningSave

So much more than a standard scale, the company says it measures: weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone density, and water weight. It also can store up to eight unique user profiles.

3. TRAKK Travel Massage Pillow — $39 (61% off)

MorningSave

This u-shaped neck pillow and electric massager, which comes in blue or black, is made of pure memory foam with a velvet cover. 

Trending on Inside Edition

Chicago Woman Says Her Stolen Dog May Have Been Sold to New Jersey Couple
Chicago Woman Says Her Stolen Dog May Have Been Sold to New Jersey Couple
1

Chicago Woman Says Her Stolen Dog May Have Been Sold to New Jersey Couple

Animals
New Book About Trump’s Final Days in Office Claims His Inner Circle Became Concerned Over His Mental Health
New Book About Trump’s Final Days in Office Claims His Inner Circle Became Concerned Over His Mental Health
2

New Book About Trump’s Final Days in Office Claims His Inner Circle Became Concerned Over His Mental Health

Politics
Why Some Former Vaccine Skeptics Like Congressman Steve Scalise Are Now Saying to Get the Shot
Why Some Former Vaccine Skeptics Like Congressman Steve Scalise Are Now Saying to Get the Shot
3

Why Some Former Vaccine Skeptics Like Congressman Steve Scalise Are Now Saying to Get the Shot

Politics
How Singing Opera Is Helping One Man Find His Voice After Nearly Dying of Coronavirus
How Singing Opera Is Helping One Man Find His Voice After Nearly Dying of Coronavirus
4

How Singing Opera Is Helping One Man Find His Voice After Nearly Dying of Coronavirus

Health
Activist Searching for Missing Husband Is Found Murdered in Mexico
Activist Searching for Missing Husband Is Found Murdered in Mexico
5

Activist Searching for Missing Husband Is Found Murdered in Mexico

Crime