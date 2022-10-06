Inside Deals: Save Up to 83% — Cuisinart Cookware Set, Smart Mug Warmer, Satchel and Wallet
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Color Series 11-Piece Cookware Set — $149.99 (71% off)
The stainless steel cooking surface doesn't discolor food or alter flavors, the aluminum base spreads heat evenly, and the pots and pans are dishwasher and oven safe up to 400 degrees. The set comes with Cuisinart's lifetime warranty.
2. Lomi Smart Mug with 2-in-1 Warmer & 15W Wireless Charger — $24.99 (75% off)
This device allows you to keep your coffee hot and charge your phone at the same time. In addition to phones, it also quickly charges headphones, watches or any other wireless charging enabled devices.
3. MKF Collection by Mia K Christine Satchel & Wallet — $49.99 (83% off)
The Christine tote features a spacious interior compartment, gold tone hardware and a removable shoulder strap. The matching wallet features 12 card slots, one bill compartment and zipper compartments. The set is available in 11 different colors.
