Inside Deals: Save Up to 84%—Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven, Blowout Brush, Cool Blades Neck Fan
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven — $189 (62% off)
Cuisinart makes air-frying easier than ever, with presets for wings, fries, chicken nuggets, snacks and veggies. Plus, it offers all the great features of a full-size toaster oven. You can even proof dough, dehydrate foods and bake a 4-pound chicken.
2. Bellezza Volumizing Blowout Brush — $39 (84% off)
This versatile round brush will smooth, curl and create volume. It can dry and style your hair, while helping to reduce frizz and static for a shiny, salon-quality finish.
3. Remarkable GoodZ Cool Blades Neck Fan — $24 (76% off)
With its comfortable silicone neck band and three speeds, this portable rechargeable fan is perfect to cool you off on those hot summer days, whether you're taking a walk through the neighborhood or cheering on your kid's baseball team. It lasts for up to six hours on one charge.
