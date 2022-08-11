Inside Deals: Save Up to 85% — Diamond Bracelet, Smartwatch, Electric Toothbrush
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Diamond Muse 1.0 Carat TW Diamond XO Link Tennis Bracelet — $129 (85% off)
Available in white, rose or yellow gold-plated over sterling silver, this style is timeless, sophisticated and stunning. The bracelet features round diamonds in a prong setting.
2. C-Max Bravo Multi-Function Smartwatch — $39 (76% off)
This smartwatch tracks your steps, distance, calories, heart rate, sleep, blood pressure and more. It’s available in black, rose water or gray.
3. Fairywill Wireless Charging Electric Toothbrush with UV Sanitizing Case — $39 (51% off)
This electric toothbrush features five brushing modes and includes three types of brush heads. The company says the UV-sanitizing charging case kills up to 99.99% of germs.
