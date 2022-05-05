Inside Deals: Save Up to 86% — Diamond Pendant, Tactical Pens, Plush Mattress Topper
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Diamond Muse 1/10 Carat TW Diamond Halo Cushion Pendant —$49 (86% off)
This sterling silver necklace features a diamond cluster wrapped in a double frame of smaller shimmering diamonds. This one will sell out fast, so get it while you can!
2. 2-Pack: Bell + Howell 9-in-1 Super Deluxe Tactical Pen with Tool Card — $15 (75% off)
This military-grade technical pen features both a flat head and Phillips screwdriver, a bottle opener, a flashlight, a strobe for self defense, a whistle and an emergency escape tool for breaking glass.
3. Comfort Canopy Plush Mattress Topper —$69 (up to 64% off)
This premium overfilled mattress topper will leave you breathing easy and sleeping comfortably. It's made out of super soft double-brushed microfiber.
Trending on Inside Edition
Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape JailCrime
Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the ShowInspirational
Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White SupremacistCrime
Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military GuardsRoyals
Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in FlamesAnimals