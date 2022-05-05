Inside Deals: Save Up to 86% — Diamond Pendant, Tactical Pens, Plush Mattress Topper

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Diamond Muse 1/10 Carat TW Diamond Halo Cushion Pendant —$49 (86% off)

MorningSave

This sterling silver necklace features a diamond cluster wrapped in a double frame of smaller shimmering diamonds. This one will sell out fast, so get it while you can!

Buy Now

2. 2-Pack: Bell + Howell 9-in-1 Super Deluxe Tactical Pen with Tool Card — $15 (75% off)

MorningSave

This military-grade technical pen features both a flat head and Phillips screwdriver, a bottle opener, a flashlight, a strobe for self defense, a whistle and an emergency escape tool for breaking glass.

Buy Now

3. Comfort Canopy Plush Mattress Topper —$69 (up to 64% off)

MorningSave

This premium overfilled mattress topper will leave you breathing easy and sleeping comfortably. It's made out of super soft double-brushed microfiber.

Buy Now