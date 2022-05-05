Inside Deals: Save Up to 86% — Diamond Pendant, Tactical Pens, Plush Mattress Topper

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:50 AM PDT, May 5, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Diamond Muse 1/10 Carat TW Diamond Halo Cushion Pendant —$49 (86% off)

MorningSave

This sterling silver necklace features a diamond cluster wrapped in a double frame of smaller shimmering diamonds. This one will sell out fast, so get it while you can!

Buy Now 

2. 2-Pack: Bell + Howell 9-in-1 Super Deluxe Tactical Pen with Tool Card — $15 (75% off)

MorningSave

This military-grade technical pen features both a flat head and Phillips screwdriver, a bottle opener, a flashlight, a strobe for self defense, a whistle and an emergency escape tool for breaking glass.

Buy Now

3. Comfort Canopy Plush Mattress Topper —$69 (up to 64% off)

MorningSave

This premium overfilled mattress topper will leave you breathing easy and sleeping comfortably. It's made out of super soft double-brushed microfiber.

Buy Now

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail
Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail
1

Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail

Crime
Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show
Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show
2

Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show

Inspirational
Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist
Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist
3

Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist

Crime
Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards
Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards
4

Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards

Royals
Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames
Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames
5

Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames

Animals