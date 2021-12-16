Inside Deals: Save Up to 86% — Foldable Hair Dryer, Bluetooth Earphones & Charging Case, LED Compact Mirrors

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Adagio California Accelerator 2100 Foldable Hair Dryer — $39 (Save 86%)

MorningSave's best-selling hair dryer is now foldable! The company says this lightweight professional-level blow dryer speeds up dry-time by 35%, while protecting hair from excessive heat damage. It comes with a diffuser and a flat nozzle attachment.

2. Laud True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones with Charging Case — $19 (Save 81%)

These lightweight, yet durable, water-resistant headphones, available in black or white, will stay in place thanks to the soft secure hooks. The company says the charging case provides you with up to 14 hours of playtime.

3. 2-Pack of Pop Sonic LED Compact Mirrors — $15 (Save 75%)

These compact mirrors are slightly oversized for a better view, yet still small enough to fit everywhere! They’re available in two different style and color combos and feature bright LED lights with both a regular and 5x magnification mirror.

