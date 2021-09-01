Inside Deals: Save Up to 86% — Sonic Toothbrush With Sanitizing Base, Power Banks, Weatherproof String Lights

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Smile Bright Elite Sonic Toothbrush with UV Sanitizing Charging Base — $39 (86% off)

MorningSave

This toothbrush comes in multiple colors and has three different brushing modes. The company says that the base kills germs and bacteria while charging your toothbrush. It also comes with six brush heads, which will last 18 months.

2. 3-Pack of Mophie PowerStation 8000milliAmp hour 3A Power Banks — $24 (84% off)

MorningSave

Now you can charge up to two devices at once from just about anywhere with a push of a button. Mophie had an excess inventory because the demand for portable power went down during COVID-19, so MorningSave secured a fantastic price for viewers.

3. Glow 48 Foot Outdoor Weatherproof String Lights with 15 Edison Bulbs — $39 (76% off)

MorningSave

You’ve seen these on porches and outdoor restaurants, now you can have your own set of chic, weatherproof, heavy-duty string lights. And at the price being offered, you might want to snag more than one set!

