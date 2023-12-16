Inside Deals: Save Up to 87% — Hair Styler, Lamp With Charging Station, Air Purifier

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Anna De Souza, who’s sharing some inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Adagio California AirWand Styler Set — $39.99 (87% off)

Adagio

The AirWand Styler Set features five attachments designed to create a variety of styles in a flash, according to Adagio. Interchange any of the attachments to dry and style, smooth and straighten, lift and add volume, or instantly create curls and waves. De Souza says the adjustable heat and speed settings allow users to customize their experience and the company says it is safe for all hair types.

Buy Here

2. iHome PowerLight Pro Desk Lamp with Charging Station — $29.99 (63% off)

iHome

This adjustable table lamp with a flexible neck can also charge a phone! Choose from five brightness levels and three lighting modes: cool white, warm white and natural white. Keep cord clutter at bay with the wireless charging pad, compatible with Apple and Samsung! Have additional devices like a tablet? Charge those up too using the port on the back.

Buy Here

3. Holmes Aer1 True HEPA Air Purifier Tower — $39.99 (56% off)

holmes

Holmes says this air purifier is great for anyone with allergies or sensitivity to dust and pollen. It features a HEPA filter that the company says reduces 99.97% of allergens and also removes household odors like cooking smells. This tower is designed for medium-sized rooms, like bedrooms and offices.

Buy Here