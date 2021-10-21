Inside Deals: Save Up to 88% — Cuisinart Hand Mixer, 3-in-1 Styling Set, Wireless Headphones
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer with Stainless Steel Measuring Cups — $39 (68% off)
With fall baking season upon us, this hand mixer from Cuisinart can perform any mixing task you have. It has mostly 5-star reviews online, which is no surprise since Cuisinart is an industry-leader in kitchenware.
2. Royale USA Deluxe 3-In-1 Styling Set — $25 (88% off)
The styling set, which includes one volume comb, one straightening brush and one curler comes in purple, black and pink. MorningSave secured this incredible deal by buying up the vendor’s remaining units. Now, they’re passing along those savings to the consumer.
3. Anx Audio Resonance Wireless Headphones — $19 (68% off)
These wireless headphones are available in three color combos. The foldable design makes these extra-portable and the padded ear cushions make them extra comfortable. They're compatible with both Apple and Android devices.
