Inside Deals: Save Up to 88% — Cuisinart Hand Mixer, 3-in-1 Styling Set, Wireless Headphones | Inside Edition

Inside Deals: Save Up to 88% — Cuisinart Hand Mixer, 3-in-1 Styling Set, Wireless Headphones

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:03 AM PDT, October 21, 2021

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer with Stainless Steel Measuring Cups — $39 (68% off)

MorningSave

With fall baking season upon us, this hand mixer from Cuisinart can perform any mixing task you have. It has mostly 5-star reviews online, which is no surprise since Cuisinart is an industry-leader in kitchenware. 

Buy Now

2. Royale USA Deluxe 3-In-1 Styling Set — $25 (88% off)

MorningSave

The styling set, which includes one volume comb, one straightening brush and one curler comes in purple, black and pink. MorningSave secured this incredible deal by buying up the vendor’s remaining units. Now, they’re passing along those savings to the consumer.

Buy Now

3. Anx Audio Resonance Wireless Headphones — $19 (68% off)

MorningSave

These wireless headphones are available in three color combos. The foldable design makes these extra-portable and the padded ear cushions make them extra comfortable. They're compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

Buy Now
 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
1

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says

News
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
2

1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction

Entertainment
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
3

Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002

Crime
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
4

Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash

Offbeat
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
5

Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea

Offbeat