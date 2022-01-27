Inside Deals: Save Up to 88% — Wireless Earbuds, Diamond Bracelet, White Noise Machines

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Diamond Muse 1 Carat TW Diamond "S" Link Bracelet in Sterling Silver — $129 (88% off)

MorningSave

It’s not too early to start thinking about Valentine’s Day gifts. Or you could have a true “treat yourself” moment with this gorgeous diamond bracelet. This one will sell out fast, so get yours while you can!

Buy Now

2. 2-Pack of LetsFit White Noise Machines with 30 Sounds — $24 (60% off)

MorningSave

You can listen to wind, brook, fire and so much more. And it’s not just noise. It’s also an adjustable nightlight, featuring six different ambient lights. The compact and portable design offers soothing sounds wherever you go.

Buy Now

3. Power-to-Go Alpha Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging — $29 (71% off)

MorningSave

MorningSave is bringing you a quality, less expensive alternative to pricier wireless earbuds. They're water-resistant and sweat-proof and the charging case delivers four recharges for up to 15 hours of playtime.

Buy Now

