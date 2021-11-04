Inside Deals: Save Up to 89% — Cuisinart Juicing Blender, Diamond Tennis Bracelet, Bluetooth Speaker
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Cuisinart Hurricane Compact Juicing Blender — $59 (44% off)
This blender is tough enough to break down whole fruits and vegetables, so you can make delicious, nutrient-rich juices. The deal includes one blender, two travel cups with lock lids, one chopper cup and four reusable straws.
2. Diamond Muse One Carat Real Diamond Tennis Bracelet — $99 (89% off)
This bracelet, featuring round diamonds in a prong setting, is timeless, sophisticated and stunning. It comes in either white gold, yellow gold or rose gold rhodium flash plated over sterling silver. The last time we featured this deal on TV, we sold out in just a couple of hours, so get it while it lasts!
3. Altec Lansing Porta Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $25 (75% off)
The compact unit delivers powerful sound and it's water-resistant, so you can play music at home or outdoors. With mostly 5-star reviews online, people really seem to love this speaker!
