Inside Deals: Save Up to 90% — Nonstick Dutch Oven, Cuisinart Coffee Maker, Diamond Jewelry

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. BK Cookware Nonstick Dutch Ovens — $39-$59 (up to 62% off)

This Dutch oven is perfect for making soups and stews as we transition into cooler weather. You can choose from the three different sizes. The company says it is safe for ovens up to 500 degrees and dishwashers.

2. Cuisinart 14-Cup Brew Central Programmable Coffee Maker — $65 (41% off)

Everyone wants good coffee in the morning, and this coffee maker can deliver that. You can choose regular or bold. Cuisinart brewed up this hot deal exclusively for MorningSave, so you won’t find this low price anywhere else!

3. Savvy Cie One-Tenth total carat weight Diamond Earrings or Necklace - Love Knot Style — $39 (90% off)

Not too big and not too small, this gorgeous design is just right. You can choose a pair of earrings or a necklace at our exclusive deal price while it lasts.



