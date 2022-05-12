Inside Deals: Save Up to 91% — 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, Smart Video Doorbell, Hair Styling Set
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-Quart Pro Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer — $119 (41% off)
Eleven programmable cooking functions allow you to pressure cook, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, air fry, bake, saute and broil. You can even roast a whole chicken and dehydrate healthy snacks.
2. HeimVision Greets 1 Smart Video Doorbell — $39 (74% off)
See, hear and talk to visitors, even when you’re away from home. The unit has an ultra-wide view angle, two-way audio and chime, so it can fully replace your current doorbell. You'll get real-time alerts when it spots suspicious movements.
3. Royale USA Deluxe 3-In-1 Styling Set — $19 (91% off)
The deal includes one base, one volume comb, one straightening brush and one curler. Just place the desired attachment onto the base and you can achieve either the "just blown-out look,” smooth, glamorous curls or silky straight hair. It’s available in purple, black or pink.
Trending on Inside Edition
Passenger Who Landed Plane After Pilot Emergency Is An Interior Designer With No Flying ExperienceHuman Interest
Cops Looking for 'Incel' Who Pepper Sprays Women And Posts Confrontations OnlineCrime
6-Year-Old Boy Is Recovering After Family Says He Suffered Severe Burns in Bully AttackInspirational
Florida Students Can Post Pride Content in Yearbook Following Protest Over 'Don't Say Gay' BillHuman Interest
Missing 13-Year-Old Oregon Girl Found Dead, Cops Rule HomicideCrime