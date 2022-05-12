Inside Deals: Save Up to 91% — 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, Smart Video Doorbell, Hair Styling Set

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-Quart Pro Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer — $119 (41% off)

MorningSave

Eleven programmable cooking functions allow you to pressure cook, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, air fry, bake, saute and broil. You can even roast a whole chicken and dehydrate healthy snacks.

Buy Now

2. HeimVision Greets 1 Smart Video Doorbell — $39 (74% off)

MorningSave

See, hear and talk to visitors, even when you’re away from home. The unit has an ultra-wide view angle, two-way audio and chime, so it can fully replace your current doorbell. You'll get real-time alerts when it spots suspicious movements.

Buy Now

3. Royale USA Deluxe 3-In-1 Styling Set — $19 (91% off)

MorningSave

The deal includes one base, one volume comb, one straightening brush and one curler. Just place the desired attachment onto the base and you can achieve either the "just blown-out look,” smooth, glamorous curls or silky straight hair. It’s available in purple, black or pink.

Buy Now