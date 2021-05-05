Inside Deals: Save Up to 92% — 3-Piece Hair Tool Set, Mattress Topper and Diamond Pendant Necklace

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

MorningSave

This set includes a straightening iron for wet or dry hair, an infrared hair dryer and a curling iron. The straightening iron’s wide plates allow you to cover more hair, making styling quicker and easier. Thairapy says the dryer’s infrared light infuses a mild heat inside your hair cuticles as opposed to the hair shaft, speeding up drying time. The curling iron comes with three different barrel sizes that are great for creating curly and wavy styles on any hair type.

MorningSave

This eco-friendly, antibacterial mattress topper adds another layer of comfort to your mattress. The Tencel fibers absorb and hold moisture until it eventually evaporates. The smooth fiber surface is ideal for sensitive skin. It fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep and comes in sizes from twin all the way up to California king.

MorningSave

This pendant is decorated with round-cut diamonds and is available in yellow gold plated, rose gold plated, or sterling silver. It comes in a gift box with an 18-inch cable chain that secures with a spring-ring clasp.